Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Region Remains In Latest Projected Path
News

Rockland County Corrections Officers Indicted On Criminal Charges

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Two Rockland County corrections officers have been indicted on criminal charges.
Two Rockland County corrections officers have been indicted on criminal charges. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two Rockland County corrections officers have been indicted on criminal charges.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictments of John Kezek and Christopher Taggart on charges alleging they committed criminal acts while performing their official duties.

When the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the allegations, both departmental and criminal investigations were launched, said Chief William Barbera of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

Both correction officers were subsequently suspended from duty. Additionally, as a result of the criminal investigation, Sheriff’s Office Detectives filed criminal charges against Taggart prior to the grand jury presentation.

"The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safe care, custody and control of all persons remanded to the custody of the Sheriff and will work to root out those who dishonor their oaths as law enforcement officers," Barbera said. "Members of the Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the District Attorney’s Office so that these cases can be brought to a successful conclusion."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.