A college athlete in the area has died after a water accident.

Eric Birighitti was the victim of the accident in his home country of Australia, St. Thomas Aquinas College, located in Rockland County in Sparkill, said.

The cause of the accident is unclear.

Birighitti was in the school of business and was a member of the college's soccer team.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.