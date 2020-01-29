Rock Slide Ties Up Traffic For Second Time In A Week On Saw Mill River Parkway

The second rock slide in a week temporarily tied up rush hour traffic on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

The New York State Department of Transportation responded to a stretch of the parkway in Mount Kisco at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, when there was a report of a rock slide that left debris in the right lanes southbound between Kisco Avenue and Route 133.

The rock slide was the second of the week in the area, with the first coming on Monday, Jan. 27.

No injuries were reported, but some motorists in the area suffered flat tires and other mechanical issues after striking the fallen debris.

The cleanup efforts forced lane closures on the Saw Mill River Parkway and caused delays during the morning commute.

