Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Rockland, Police Say

I-87 in Ramapo.
I-87 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police.

Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. 

The investigation at the scene determined that Davonne S. Wilmore, age 31, of the Bronx, threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, causing damage, said state police. 

Wilmore was taken into custody, transported, and processed at the State Police barracks in Newburgh. 

 He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Wilmore was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ramapo Court on Thursday, Aug. 25.

