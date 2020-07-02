Reward Offered For Info In Shooting Death Of German Shepherd

The New York State Humane Association in Kingston has offered a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who murdered a German Shepherd.

New York State Police in Columbia County launched an investigation on Thursday, Feb. 6 into the death of a german shepherd that was found shot on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Silvernails Road in Gallatin.

Police said the 2-year-old dog was found by a local resident and reported to the Dog Warden Officer who contacted the State Police after noticing a bullet wound on the animal.

The investigation into the dog’s death determined that its owners live approximately six miles south of where the dog was found on Stissing Road. Police said the dog was known to run from the residence.

On Friday, Feb. 7, The New York State Humane Association offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect implicated in the dog’s death.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7379 and referencing case number 9410146.

