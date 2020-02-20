Reward Increased For Info In Shooting Death Of German Shepherd, State Police Say

Donations have been rolling in and the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed a German Shepard and left it on the side of a Hudson Valley road has been increased.

New York State Police in Columbia County launched an investigation on Thursday, Feb. 6 into the death of Duke, a german shepherd that was found shot on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Silvernails Road in Gallatin.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Kingston-based New York State Humane Society announced it has received additional donations, and the reward being offered has been increased to $2,000 as the investigation continues.

According to police, Duke’s body was found by an area resident and his death was reported to the Dog Warden Officer, who contacted investigators when he found a bullet wound on the 2-year-old German Shepherd.

The investigation into Duke’s death determined that its owners live approximately six miles south of where the dog was found on Silvernails Road. Police said the dog was known to run from the residence.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7379 and referencing case number 9410146.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.