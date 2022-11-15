Reports Of Child Poisonings Linked To Cough Medicine Increasing, Study Says

A new study from the Food & Drug Administration found that reports of pediatric poisonings involving prescription cough medicine have increased in recent years, NBC News reported.

The news outlet said in a report published on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the poisonings involving benzonatate, a prescription cough medicine, increased every year from 2010 to 2018.

The FDA reports that the safety and efficacy of the drug for children younger than 10 years old have not been established.

"Patients who are taking benzonatate should keep the medication in a child-resistant container and store it out of reach of children," the FDA advises. "If a child accidentally ingests benzonatate, seek medical attention immediately."

NBC News reported that the incidents involved children who were exposed to benzonatate by accident and children who misused the drug intentionally.

The news outlet said the majority of incidents in the report did not result in serious negative health effects, but that inappropriate use of the drug could lead to serious symptoms and death.

Read the full report from NBC News here.

