Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Projections Updated For Nor'easter That Will Bring Up To 18 Inches Of Snow To Some Spots
News

Report Of Woman Jumping From Bridge In Hudson Valley Under Investigation

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dutchess County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a report of a woman jumping from the bridge.
Dutchess County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a report of a woman jumping from the bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m.,  Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the department received a report of a person, possibly a female, jumping from the bridge.

Deputies responded to the bridge and began searching, Watterson said.

"Ground and water searches were conducted with negative results," Watterson said. 

The department is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.