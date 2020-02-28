Record-Breaking Total Number Of Flu Cases Reported In New York

With the world’s attention focused on the global outbreak of coronavirus, New York quietly surpassed the record number of flu cases the state has ever seen.

In the week ending on Saturday, Feb. 22, 10,520 new cases of flu were reported throughout New York State, bringing the seasonal total to 131,604, a new high for any yearly flu season since the Department of Health began tracking cases in 1999.

Previously, the most lab-confirmed influenza cases reported during a single flu season was 128,892 in 2017-18. Despite that, last week, the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases decreased 26 percent and hospitalizations decreased 13 percent.

"While I am encouraged to see yet another decrease in the number of flu cases across the state, this year's flu season has been grueling and New Yorkers must remain vigilant against the spread of the virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "If you haven't already been vaccinated it's not too late. I urge you to get a vaccine and to please stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading the illness.”

There were also three new pediatric deaths related to flu-like symptoms in New York last week, bringing the total to nine during the current flu season.

“Even though this year's flu season has been record-setting, we have seen a decline in the number of laboratory-confirmed cases and the number of hospitalizations for the second consecutive week,” Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker stated. “While these numbers are encouraging, unfortunately, we endured three tragic flu-associated pediatric deaths this week. I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and take the appropriate steps to help stop the spread of the flu."

The CDC said that reported cases tend to increase in November before peaking between December and February. Flu season typically lasts through the middle of the spring.

The organization estimates that flu has resulted in between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses each year in the United States and several deaths. Of those illnesses, an estimated nine percent were hospitalized.

According to the Department of Health, “most people who get sick with flu will have mild illness and will recover in less than two weeks without medical care.

Some people, such as older adults, young children, pregnant women, nursing home residents, and people with asthma, lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, or obesity, are more likely to develop flu-related complications.

“Getting an annual flu shot, staying home while sick, washing your hands often, and other good health habits help prevent the spread of influenza.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.