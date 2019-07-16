Recalls Issued For Select Ointments, Eye Drops Sold At CVS

Contact Us
Woman, 18, Injured In Accident At Swimming Hole On Ramapo River
Zak Failla
CVS
CVS Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

There has been a national recall of over-the-counter eyedrops and ointments that are sold at CVS.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it is voluntarily recalling a host of products that are sold at CVS Health as a precaution due to fears of the items not being sterile.

“As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” the company announced. "The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.”

There have been no reported adverse effects from consumers using any of the recalled items. The complete list of recalled items include:

  • CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free; Item number: 538397
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye; Item number: 317916
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye; Item number: 247887
  • CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 317914
  • CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 457802
  • CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 495334
  • CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 994883
  • CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 634634
  • CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use; Item number: 563420
  • CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment; Item number: 881532
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment; Item number: 247881
  • CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops; Item number: 799143
  • CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack; Item number: 258587
  • CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy; Item number: 895160
  • CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack; Item number: 994881
  • CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 495301
  • CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution; Item number: 457791
  • CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief; Item number: 563442
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief; Item number: 563419
  • CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free; Item number: 994882
  • CVS Health Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting; Item number: 258625
  • CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 799145
  • CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops; Item number: 694954
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief; Item number: 968210
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack; Item number: 495323
  • CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops; Item number: 994880
  • CVS Health Redness Relief; Item number: 317912
  • CVS Health Redness Relief; Item number: 457799
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief; Item number: 563431
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula; Item number: 247885

The products subject to recall were manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS Health, and they were only shipped to CVS locations nationwide. Individual locations were notified of the recall on Wednesday, July 10, and the products have since been pulled from shelves.

