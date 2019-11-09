Recall Of Vegetable Products Affects Whole Foods Market Stores

In response to a massive recall of vegetable products due to a Listeria scare, Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dozens of products from their stores and pulling items from their shelves nationwide.

Mann Packing Co., Inc., announced a voluntary recall in response to an FDA inspection that found potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes earlier this week. On Friday, Nov. 8, Whole Foods announced that it is recalling multiple items as a precaution.

A complete list of recalled items can be found here .

The recalled products were available on salad and hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers. The affected products were sold between Thursday, Oct. 10, and Monday, Nov. 4. Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

According to health officials, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

