Recall Issued For Whole, Cut Cantaloupe Due To Risk Of Salmonella

The FDA has issued a recall of certain cantaloupe products due to the potential risk of Salmonella contamination.

Meijer, an Arizona-based company, announced a voluntary recall of whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls due to the potential risk of Salmonella, the FDA announced.

The multi-state recall involves whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls in various weights ranging from six to 40 ounces sold between Saturday, Sept. 26, and Monday, Oct. 5.

There have been no reported illnesses from consumers eating the product to date.

The following packaged products are in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand label include:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup;

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup ;

9644 - Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz.;

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz.;

21921400000 – Fruit Tray;

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip;

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large;

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl;

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl;

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz. Bowl PLU;

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz.;

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz.;

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz.;

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz.;

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup;

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup;

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl;

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz. Bowl;

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices;

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices;

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza;

22045200000 – Melons & Berries;

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon;

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher;

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher;

28873400000 – Fruit Salad.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.