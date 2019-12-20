Recall Issued For Veal, Lamb Products

More than 2,800 pounds of veal and lamb products that were imported into the country from Canada are being recalled due to a lack of proper inspection.

Montpak International Inc., is recalling approximately 2,804 pounds of veal and lamb products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United Sates, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The veal bone, cutlet items, and lamb carcasses were imported on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Recalled items:

40-lb. bulk boxes containing “VEAL Bones” with a SKU 97507U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) represented on the label.

50-lb. bulk boxes containing “VEAL Marrow bones” with a SKU 97660U and PRODUCT OF CANADA (“CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection) represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ CHUNKS” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 represented on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ EYE RND” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 represented on the label.

Whole carcasses of lamb wrapped in cheese cloth.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection or “EST 1809” on the box. These items were shipped to distributors in New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered during regular FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

FSIS has labeled the recall as “Class I,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” though no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported by consumers.

