News

Recall Issued For Trader Joe's Egg White, Potato Salads Due To Possible Listeria

Trader Joe's announced a recall of salads.
Two varieties of salads sold at Trader Joe’s in New York and Connecticut are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.

Trader Joe's Egg Salad in six-ounce quantities, and 20-ounce containers of Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad dated for use through Friday, Dec. 27, are being voluntarily pulled from the shelves by Bakkavor Foods USA, to the FDA.

The recalled products were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

According to the company, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported by consumers eating the products, which have been removed from store shelves. Items subject to recall can be returned to any Trader Joe’s location for a refund.

Health officials said that consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria impacts 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

