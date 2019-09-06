Recall Issued For Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat, Poultry Soup Products

The USDA announced that more than 3,000 pounds of meat and chicken soup products that were shipped to New York are being recalled due to safety concerns.

Canada-based BCI Foods is recalling approximately 3,304 pounds of products that were never presented for import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The recalled items were imported into the country on Wednesday, July 17.

The recalled items include:

19-ounce cans containing “chef’s cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE CHICKEN & WILD RICE” with a “BB/MA 2021 MR 04” date and code “EST 142 602 19 064” on the bottom of the cans;

19-ounce cans containing “chef’s cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE ITALIAN-STYLE WEDDING with Meatballs & Chicken” with a “BB/MA 2021 MR 03” date and code “EST 142 603 19 063” on the bottom of the cans;

18.8-ounce cans containing “chef’s cupboard CHUNKY BEEF with COUNTRY VEGETABLES” with a “BB/MA 2020 SE 25” date and code “EST 142 613 18 269” on the bottom of the cans;

18.8-ounce cans containing “chef’s cupboard CHUNKY SIRLOIN BURGER with COUNTRY VEGETABLES” with a “BB/MA 2021 FE 18” date and code “EST 142 614 19 049” on the bottom of the cans.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during a routine inspection of imported products.

According to the USDA, the products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection, but bear Canada’s establishment number “142” within the Canadian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to stores in New York and Pennsylvania.

The recall has been classified as Class I, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the soup products.

