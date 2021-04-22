Recall Issued For Some Gummy Vitamins That May Contain Metal

A popular vitamin brand has been forced to recall some of its gummy products that may potentially contain metal due to a manufacturing issue.

New Jersey-based Church & Dwight said that it “initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the company’s investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Items subject to recall were manufactured in a four-day period between Oct. 29 and Nov. 20 last year. The products were distributed in stores and through Internet retailers between Nov. 13, 2020, and Thursday, April 9.

Recalled items, their UPC and lot code include:

Vitafusion Kids Melatonin, 50 count, UPC 0-2791-00170-8, lot code WA03076268, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion Fiber Well, 220 count, UPC 0-27917-01984-0; lot code WA03087520, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA02487524, expiration date September 2022; and lot code WA03086273, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion SleepWell, 250 count, UPC 0-27917-02524-7, lot code WA03077414, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion MultiVites, 150 count, UPC 0-27917-01919-2, lot code WA03044959, expiration date April 2022;

Vitafusion Melatonin, 44 count, UPC 0-27917-28011-0, lot code WA03076270, expiration date November 2022;

Vitafusion Melatonin, 140 count, UPC 0-27917-02671-8; lot code WA03076990, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA03077852, expiration date November 2022; and lot code WA02608988, expiration date September 2022;

Vitafusion Fiber Well, 90 count, UPC 0-27917-01890-4, lot code WA02187020, expiration date August 2022; lot code WA03086671, expiration date November 2022 and lot code WA03087521, expiration date November 2022.

According to the FDA, Church & Dwight has not had any reports of consumer illness or injury to date, though in some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.

