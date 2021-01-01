Recall Issued For Some Dry Pet Food After Deaths Of 28 Dogs

Federal health officials are recalling a dog food product that led to the poisoning of more than two dozen pets who died and left several others ill.

The FDA issued an alert to pet owners and veterinary professionals regarding certain lots of Sportmix pet food products that could contain fatal levels of aflatoxin, which can grow on corn and grains and poison animals.

According to the FDA, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. announced a recall of certain products after the FDA was alerted to reports of at least 28 dogs that died and eight that have fallen ill due to consuming the recalled items.

When tested, the items subject to recall were found to have very high levels of aflatoxin, which is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus.

Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, or diarrhea. In the most severe cases, the malady can be fatal as pets sometimes suffer long-term liver damage without showing symptoms.

“Pets are highly susceptible to aflatoxin poisoning because, unlike people, who eat a varied diet, pets generally eat the same food continuously over extended periods of time,” the FDA noted. “If a pet’s food contains aflatoxin, the toxin could accumulate in the pet’s system as they continue to eat the same food.”

Recalled items:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50-pound bag;

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44-pound bag;

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50-pound bag;

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44-pound bag;

Sportmix Original Cat, 31-pound bag;

Sportmix Original Cat, 15-pound bag.

The FDA cautioned that the recalled products may still be on pet owners’ shelves or in stores. The recalled pet food mixes were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide.

“If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a veterinarian immediately,” health officials noted. “Even pets without symptoms may have suffered liver damage, so you may want to contact your veterinarian if your dog has eaten any of the recalled products while providing a full diet history to your veterinarian.”

“There is no evidence to suggest that pet owners who handle products containing aflatoxin are at risk of aflatoxin poisoning,” the FDA added. “However, pet owners should always wash their hands after handling any pet food.”

The FDA noted that the investigation is ongoing, and the scope of the recall may be expanded and the death toll could rise as new information is made available. Vets who suspect aflatoxin poison have been asked to contact the FDA as the case continues.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.