Recall Issued For Poultry Products Produced Without Import Inspection

The USDA is warning consumers of a recall on poultry products that were produced without being properly inspected after they were imported stateside.

Cay Thi Queentrees Food USA, the importer of record out of California, is recalling approximately 43,848 pounds of poultry products that were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

FSIS noted the products were imported from Vietnam, a country ineligible to export poultry products to the U.S.

Recalled items include:

454-g packages containing “SLOW-COOKED BLACK CHICKEN GA AC TIEM CORDYCEPS SINENSIS DONG TRUNG HA THAO” with lot code H9007 and a sell-by date Jan. 2, 2020 or Jan. 25, 2020;

454-g packages containing “SLOW-COOKED BLACK CHICKEN GA AC TIEM FIVE SPICE NGU V!” with lot code 8324/T8352 and a sell-by date Jan. 2, 2020 or Jan. 25, 2020;

454-g packages containing “SLOW-COOKED BLACK CHICKEN GA AC TIEM GINSEN NHAN SAM” with lot code A8328 and a sell-by date Jan. 2, 2020 or Jan. 25, 2020;

The USDA classified the recall as Class I, which means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. The problem was first discovered by FSIS during in-commerce surveillance activity.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions by consumers eating the recalled products, though FSIS said that those who have purchased the items have been “urged not to consume them.”

