Recall Issued For Pork Products Produced Without Inspection

More than 500,000 pounds of pork products are being recalled after they were produced without being properly inspected.

Morris Meat Packing, a Maywood, Illinois-based company, is recalling approximately 515,000 pounds of various raw, intact pork products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

According to FSIS, the recalled items were produced on Saturdays between Nov. 25, 2017, and Nov. 9 this year. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A complete list of recalled items can be found here.

The recall has been defined as “Class I,” which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The problem was discovered following an anonymous tip that the firm was producing products without inspecting it first.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact their healthcare provider.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.