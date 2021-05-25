Recall Issued For Popular Pet Food Product

A popular pet food product is being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Nature Balance Pet Foods announced a voluntary recall of a pair of cat food products that were sold nationwide both online and in retailers that could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall following a routine state surveillance sample from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Products being recalled include five and 10-pound bags of “Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food.”

The five-pound bag has a retail UPC code of “2363300233;” The 10-pound bag has a retail UPC code of “2363300235.”

Both products have a lot code of “1008080 06:42N811202:20,” and “Best if Used by Date” of March 10, 2022.

No other Natural Balance Pet Foods products are subject to recall or pose a threat to any pets or people.

According to the FDA, Salmonella can infect cats by eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection in cats may include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation.

“If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian,” officials said. “Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household.”

Officials noted that “Salmonella can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat's foods, surfaces and/or cats that have been in contact with the contaminated product.

“Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

“Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms,” the FDA noted. “People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product or a cat that has eaten this product should contact their healthcare provider.”

