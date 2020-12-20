Recall Issued For Popular Frozen Food Product Due To Possible Pieces Of Plastic

Approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals are being recalled by parent company Nestlé Prepared Foods because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, 2020.

The following product is subject to recall:

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

View label in the image above or by clicking here.

The items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Friday, Dec.18 by the company after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product.

The company believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production, the FDA said.

FSIS said it has not received any reports of injury or illness from consumption of the products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers," the FDA said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.