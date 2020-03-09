Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Killed After Being Hit By Several Vehicles On I-87
News

Recall Issued For Popular Dole Fresh Salad Kits

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dole Recall
Dole Recall Photo Credit: FDA

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling a popular salad kit that was sold with potentially deadly, non-declared allergens.

The recall is due to possible undeclared allergens - peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts - in H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit, which was manufactured by Dole for H-E-B.

According to the FDA, the incorrect master pack (kit with dressing and other toppings) was unintentionally used during the production of the salad.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, to date. However, people who have an allergy to peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products or products containing the allergens listed above.

The recalled “H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad” kits have the packaging codes “B055014” and “B055015” and “best-by date” of “March 11, 2020.”

No other H-E-B or Dole-branded products were included in the recall. The product code and best-by date are located on the top right corner of the front of the salad bag.

“Food safety is the first priority of Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., so although we cannot confirm that all packages have the incorrect master pack, this recall is being initiated in an abundance of caution for the benefit of consumers.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.