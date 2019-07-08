Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Congers Man Hits Woman In Face During Road-Rage Incident, Police Say
News

Recall Issued For Popular Brands Of Eye Drops, Ointments

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart have been recalled by the FDA.
Eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart have been recalled by the FDA. Photo Credit: Walgreens

The FDA is warning consumers to check their medicine cabinets following a recall of eye drops by two of the nation's largest pharmacies.

Eyedrops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens are being recalled due to concerns the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products, including treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops, and gel drops, all of which are manufactured and labeled for Walmart.

Several Perrigo prescription ointments were also recalled.

"Administration of a nonsterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," the recall notes.

For Walgreens, Altaire announced it is also recalling several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, including moisturizing eye drops, sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment, sodium chloride ophthalmic solution and lubricant eye ointment.

According to the FDA, Altaire is initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. This recall is being carried out to the retail level and is only for the specific lots listed. No other lots are being recalled.

There have been no reports of adverse effects from consumers using the recalled items. The complete list of recalled products listed by the FDA can be found here.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.