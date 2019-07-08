Recall Issued For Popular Brands Of Eye Drops, Ointments

The FDA is warning consumers to check their medicine cabinets following a recall of eye drops by two of the nation's largest pharmacies.

Eyedrops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens are being recalled due to concerns the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products, including treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops, and gel drops, all of which are manufactured and labeled for Walmart.

Several Perrigo prescription ointments were also recalled.

"Administration of a nonsterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," the recall notes.

For Walgreens, Altaire announced it is also recalling several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, including moisturizing eye drops, sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment, sodium chloride ophthalmic solution and lubricant eye ointment.

According to the FDA, Altaire is initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. This recall is being carried out to the retail level and is only for the specific lots listed. No other lots are being recalled.

There have been no reports of adverse effects from consumers using the recalled items. The complete list of recalled products listed by the FDA can be found here.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

