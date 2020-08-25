Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Lay's Potato Chips

A popular brand of Lay’s potato chips is being recalled.

Frito-Lay announced this week that it has issued the voluntary recall of Lay’s Barbecue flavored potato chips that may have also been included in variety packs.

The recall is due to undeclared milk allergens.

The recall covers one-ounce, 1 ½-ounce, 2 ⅝-ounce potato chips, 7 ¾-ounce, 12 ½-ounce, and 15 ½-ounce bags of chips that co old cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to some if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

No other Lay’s products, sizes, flavors, or variety packs have been recalled.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

To date, there have been no reports of an allergic reaction by consumers.

