Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Flatbread Pizza

Thousands of pounds of a popular flatbread product is being recalled after health officials failed to inspect them.

North Las Vegas-based Ideal Foods is recalling approximately 3,302 pounds of meat and poultry flatbread pizza products that were produced, packed, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Recalled products include:

13.5-ounce. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Carne Asada;”

13-ounce plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Chicken Spinach Artichoke;”

16.5-ounce plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Sizzlin' Jalapeno;”

14.5-ounce plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza Meat Lovers."

The flatbread pizza products made with meat and poultry items were produced on various dates from October 2019 through April 2020.

Recalled items have the establishment number “EST. 45351A” or “P-45351A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities, which determined the company produced the products without a proper inspection.

There have been no reports of any adverse reactions from customers consuming the recalled flatbread products.

The recall has been labeled as Class I, which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.