Recall Issued For Nearly 700,000 Toyota Vehicles

Hundreds of thousands of Toyota vehicles are being recalled due to fuel pumps that could potentially fail and cause engines to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

Toyota announced that it is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles due to the faulty fuel pumps, impacting dozens of models.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460 and RX 350 models. It also includes some 2018 and 2019 models of Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra Avalon, and Corolla models.

According to Toyota, the issue involves a fuel pump that may stop operating, causing warning lights and messages to appear on the dash display. In addition, the engine may “run rough,” resulting in a stalled or inoperable vehicle.

The car manufacturer said that they are still developing repairs. Owners of affected vehicles subject to recall are expected to be notified by Toyota in March once plans are finalized.

"This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted," according to the website. "If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash."

