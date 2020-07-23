Recall Issued For Hostess Zingers Due To Potential Mold

A popular Hostess snack is being recalled because it could potentially develop mold before its listed “best by” date.

Fresh and frozen Hostess Raspberry Zingers with “best by” dates of Aug. 26, 27 28, and 29 that were sold to food stores, merchandisers, distributors, and discount stores nationwide are subject to the recall.

The recall is only for the Raspberry Zingers and does not apply to other Hostess products.

Customers have been instructed not to eat any Raspberry Zingers that match that are subject to recall.

A full refund will be issued if customers return recalled Raspberry Zingers to the store where they bought them, according to the FDA.

Recalled items:

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604

Batch: H061224000, H061324000, H061424000 and H061524000

Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020, 08/28/2020 and 08/29/2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604

Batch: H061524000

Best By Date: N/A

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089

Batch: H061224000, H061324000 and H061424000

Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020 and 08/28/2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089

Batch: H061424000 and H061524000

Best By Date: N/A

Hostess Raspberry Zinger (Single-Serve Grocery 3-Count)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089

Batch: H061224000

Best By Date: 8/26/2020

