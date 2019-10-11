Recall Issued For Frozen, Fresh Chicken Salad Sandwiches Because of Possible Health Risk

A Washington-based company has announced a recall of nearly a dozen refrigerated and frozen chicken salad sandwich products due to a Listeria scare.

Jumbo Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Tuscan Sun brand sandwiches that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause potentially fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled items were shipped between March 11 and Friday, Sept. 27.

Frozen sandwiches have no sell-by or use by date printed on packages and have an eight-month shelf life. Frozen products will be thawed, and the expiry dates are applied at stores. Refrigerated sandwiches distributed by Jumbo Foods have 28 days of shelf life and the sell-by or use-by date stickers are posted on packages.

A complete list of the recalled items can be seen above.

The recall came after The Super Company, whose Tip Top Poultry recently had a recall of its ready-to-eat chicken products expanded, said that the items could be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses or adverse reactions from consuming the recalled items have been reported.

The FDA noted that although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.