Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Driver Found Burned To Death Inside SUV Following Crash, Fire In Area
News

Recall Issued For Frozen, Fresh Chicken Salad Sandwiches Because of Possible Health Risk

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The FDA announced that certain chicken salad sandwich products are being recalled. Photo Credit: FDA
The FDA announced that certain chicken salad sandwich products are being recalled. Photo Credit: FDA

A Washington-based company has announced a recall of nearly a dozen refrigerated and frozen chicken salad sandwich products due to a Listeria scare.

Jumbo Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Tuscan Sun brand sandwiches that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause potentially fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled items were shipped between March 11 and Friday, Sept. 27.

Frozen sandwiches have no sell-by or use by date printed on packages and have an eight-month shelf life. Frozen products will be thawed, and the expiry dates are applied at stores. Refrigerated sandwiches distributed by Jumbo Foods have 28 days of shelf life and the sell-by or use-by date stickers are posted on packages.

A complete list of the recalled items can be seen above.

The recall came after The Super Company, whose Tip Top Poultry recently had a recall of its ready-to-eat chicken products expanded, said that the items could be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses or adverse reactions from consuming the recalled items have been reported.

The FDA noted that although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.