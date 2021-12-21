Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Fresh Express Salad Products Due To Listeria Concerns

Nicole Valinote
One of the recalled products
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: Fresh Express / FDA

A company has recalled a wide variety of salad products that may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Fresh Express announced on Monday, Dec. 20, that the recalled products were distributed to retailers in the Northeast and Midwest, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

The salad products were also distributed in Canada.

The issue was discovered when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive test result for Listeria from a random sample of a package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express facility in Streamwood, Illinois.

The company said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 10 illnesses between 2016 to the present associated with the strain of bacteria detected in the sample.

Find the full list of recalled products here.

Fresh Express said consumers who purchased the products should not consume them and discard them. 

Consumers can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET for a refund, or get a refund from the place of purchase.

