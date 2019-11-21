Recall Issued For Cheese Nips Due To Possible Presence Of Plastic

There has been a nationwide recall of Cheese Nips that may have small pieces of plastic inside the product.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced a recall of 11-ounce boxes of Cheese Nips due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process.

The company was made aware of the issue when yellow plastic pieces were found on the manufacturing equipment.

The recalled Cheese Nips have the recall UPC code of “0 44000 03453 5” with “best when used by” dates of May 18, May 19 or May 20 2020. There has been no reported illnesses or injuries from consumers eating the Cheese Nips.

The Cheese Nip recall comes a day after Breakstone's announced a recall of a popular cottage cheese product due to the potential presence of metal inside.

