News

Recall Issued For Burrito Products Due To Possible Presence Of Plastic

Zak Failla
Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese that may be contaminated with plastic pieces. Photo Credit: USDA
More than 55,000 pounds of breakfast burrito products that were shipped nationwide are being recalled due to potential contamination.

Ruiz Food Products announced it is recalling 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled products are 3.38-pound. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-ounce “El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

According to FSIS, the recalled products were produced on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and were shipped to retailers nationwide. The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST 45694” next to the lot code.

FSIS said it is a “Class I” recall, which means it “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The problem was discovered when Ruiz Food Products notified FSIS of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of any injuries or adverse reactions from those who consumed the items.

