Recall Issued For Brand Of Wheat Crackers Sold In New York

More than 1,500 cases of a brand of wheat crackers sold in New York are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen that could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

B&G Foods announced this week that it is voluntarily recalling 1,502 cases of six-ounce Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers, with a “best by” date of April 7, 2021.

The recall came after it was discovered the product may have undeclared milk ingredients, and anyone with an allergy run the risk of a reaction if they consume the product.

The recalled items have a UPC (barcode) number of 8-19898-01015-8.

According to the FDA, the recall does not apply to any other size or varieties of Back to Nature products.

No allergic reactions related to this recall have been reported to date. The recall was initiated in coordination with the FDA and the third-party co-packer that produced the product.

The FDA said B&G Foods discovered the issue when it received a consumer complaint that the foil bag within a single box of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers contained cheese crackers.

B&G Foods initiated the recall based on the results of its investigation after locating a second box in its warehouse with the same “best by” date that was inadvertently filled with a foil bag of cheese crackers, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

The foil bags do correctly indicate whether the crackers are rosemary & olive oil crackers or cheese crackers and the outer box provides an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product is “made on the same equipment that processes milk.”

The recalled items were sold to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

