Recall Issued For Brand Of Breaded Poultry Products

Hundreds of pounds of a fully cooked boneless chicken bite product are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Koch Foods, based out of Fairfield, Ohio, is recalling 743 pounds of products that contain soy, milk, and eggs, which were not cleared on the label.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites were labeled as fully cooked chicken strips and were produced on May 31.

Recalled items include 40-ounce. plastic bags containing fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites that were labeled “Schwan’s Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Breast Strips” with lot code YN91518412L1.

The bags may be separate or in cardboard box cases labeled “Boneless Chicken Bites” with a timestamp of 20:55 to 21:50. The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-20795” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a complaint from a customer reporting that the chicken products were incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the chicken product. The recall has been classified as a Class I, which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

