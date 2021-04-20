Recall Issued For Boneless Beef Products Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

Nearly 5,000 pounds of a boneless beef product shipped to the East Coast are being recalled due to potential E. coli contamination.

Colorado-based JBS USA Food Company is recalling approximately 4,860 pounds of imported boneless beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week.

According to the company, the frozen, boneless beef products were imported in November and later distributed for additional processing in New York and Pennsylvania.

Only 60-pound cardboard boxes containing “95CL BONELESS BEEF PRODUCT OF AUSTRALIA” with “PACKED ON: 02-SEP-20” and Australian “EST. 4” on the packaging label.

The problem was determined when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products subject to recall.

Most people infected with STEC O157:H7 develop diarrhea - often bloody - and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," officials said.

“Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O157:H7 infection.”

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults, and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output."

