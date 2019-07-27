Contact Us
Recall Issued For Beef, Pork Meatballs

A recall has been issued for meatball products distributed nationwide.
A recall has been issued for meatball products distributed nationwide. Photo Credit: USDA

Local residents are being encouraged to check their refrigerators following a recall of thousands of pounds of a popular meatball product.

Home Market Foods, Inc,, based out of Massachusetts, is recalling approximately 53,217 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

FSIS said that the products contain wheat and milk, which are not declared on the product’s label.

According to FSIS, the frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball items are labeled as “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” products but may contain “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs” products. The items were produced on April 2.

The recalled items include 48-ounce bags of “cooked perfect brand homestyle meatballs All Natural” and have a best if used by date of July 2, 2020. Those subjected to recall have an establishment number “EST. 2727” inside the USDA mark of inspections. The items were shipped nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products, though FSIS has labeled the recall as Class I, which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

