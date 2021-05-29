Recall Issued For Beef Jerky Products

Nearly 70,000 pounds of a beef jerky product sold online and by retailers are being recalled due to it possibly causing allergic reactions.

California-based Legacy Food Company is recalling approximately 67,895 pounds of beef jerky due to misbranding and an undeclared ingredient, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The product contains sesame oil, which is not declared on the product label.

According to FSIS, the items were produced on various dates between July 20, 2020, and Friday, May 14.

Items subject to recall include:

10-pound packages containing “N4 Vua Kho Bo Curry Beef Jerky;"

10-pound packages containing “N8 Vua Kho Bo Flank Steak Beef Jerky Fish Sauce;”

10-pound packages containing “N9 Vua Kho Bo House Special Beef Jerky Fish Sauce;”

10-pound packages containing “Vua Kho Bo Hot Beef Jerky;”

10-pound packages containing “Hot Peppered Beef Jerky;”

16-ounce packages containing “Formosa Brand Hot Peppered Beef Jerky.”

The 10-pound products subject to recall have the establishment number “Est. 8256” and the 16-ounce product has the establishment number “EST 2446” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during an FSIS label verification when it was determined that labels did not accurately list all of the ingredients in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. FSIS said anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Anyone who has purchased the listed products has been instructed to throw them away or return them.

Sesame oil can be dangerous for those with a sesame allergy. According to Anaphylaxis.org, mild symptoms of a sesame allergy may include nettle rash anywhere on the body or a tingling or itchy feeling in the mouth.

More serious symptoms are less common, but remain a possibility for some people, and may include swelling around the face, throat, and mouth, difficulty breathing, and severe asthma. In extreme cases, a person could experience anaphylactic shock, which can be life-threatening.

In some cases, sesame seeds or sesame seed oil may also cause a delayed reaction, making skin red, swollen, and sore.

