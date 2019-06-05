Recall Issued For 95.3K Pounds Of Ready-To-East Sausage Products

Johnsonville is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extemporaneous materials, the USDA announced.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Johnsonville is recalling a total of 95,393 pounds of ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that were found to have hard pieces of green plastic them.

The recalled products include 14-ounce film vacuum packages that contain “Johnsonville Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage,” with a best by date of June 9, 2019. The recalled items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13 with the establishment number “EST 34224).

The recall has been labeled as a “Class 1” recall, which means there “is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

FSIS said that the recalled items were shipped nationwide and internationally following a consumer complaint about green plastic inside the product. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to the consumption of the ready-to-eat sausage.

