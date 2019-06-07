Recall Issued For 343,000 Ram Pickup Trucks

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks nationwide due to concerns that the airbags may not deploy in the case of a crash.

The company announced that it is recalling Ram 1500 models, mostly from the 2019 year, though there has also been a small amount of 2020 models named in the recall.

According to the company, “a software error can inadvertently disable the airbags and a device that tightens seat belts before a crash.” Fiat Chrysler hasn’t announced if any crashes or injuries have been reported and the “problem is rare.”

The software error may occur when the engine is turned off, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted. If a computer module doesn't properly reset, the airbags and seat-belt pretensioners wouldn't work properly in a collision.

“Data collected by FCA US indicate the potential for such an event is highly remote,” Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.

Approximately one-third of the 2019 models that are subject to the recall are still housed at dealerships. Owners will be notified if their vehicle is subject to recall beginning on July 20. Dealers will replace the computers or update the software, the company said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.