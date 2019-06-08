Recall Issued For 23K Trampoline With Potentially Breaking Legs

Thousands of trampolines have been recalled due to concerns that the metal legs could break, causing an injury hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Super Jumper Trampolines has recalled approximately 23,000 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines.

According to the CPSC, the welds on the metal railings can potentially fail, which would pose fall and injury hazards. The recalled trampolines were sold with enclosures without reinforcement clamps.

The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

Those who purchased the recalled models have been advised by CPSC to stop using the trampolines immediately and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit, which contains reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampoline’s welded joints.

To date, Super Jumper has received 97 reports of welding on the metal legs breaking, which have led to four minor injuries.

The recalled trampolines were sold online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com from November 2011 through June 2019 for between $200 and $400.

