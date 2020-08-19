Recall Issued For 15,000-Plus Pounds Of Popular Brand Of Progresso Soup

Thousands of pounds of a Progresso chicken soup product are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Minnesota-based Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 15,134 pounds of canned soups due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains milk and soy, known allergens, as well as beef and pork, which are not listed on the product label. The cans labeled as chicken noodle soup actually contain a meatball and pasta product, according to FSIS.

The recalled canned soup items were produced on Tuesday, May 26.

Items subject to recall are 14-ounce cans of “Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup” with a best by date of May 26, 2022 printed on the bottom of the can.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST18826A” on the bottom of the can and were shipped to retailers across the country.

FSIS said that the problem was discovered after being alerted to consumer complaints that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers eating the products.

