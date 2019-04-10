Recall Expanded For All-Purpose Flour Product

King Arthur Flour announced the expansion of a voluntary nationwide recall of a popular all-purpose flour product due to concerns of E.coli contamination.

“We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of E. coli 026 which was discovered through sampling,” the company announced. “To date, we have not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product, which was produced prior to February 2019.”

The flour was milled in New York and distributed through retailers and distributors throughout the company. It is the second recall of King Arthur Flour in the past four months, after more than 14,000 cases of flour were recalled due to similar concerns.

A complete list of the five-pound bags of flour subject to recall can be found here .

“Consumer safety is our top priority, and therefore, we are voluntarily recalling these specific lots of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour to prevent potential illnesses. We are committed to educating and reminding consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat, and anything made with flour must be baked before eating,”

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting for several days. Others may endure a minor fever.

"Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," according to the USDA. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O103 infection.

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output."

