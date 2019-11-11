Recall Alert Issued For Raw Beef Products

More than 130,000 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled due to the potential of plastic contamination.

Rastelli Bros., Inc., which operates out of Swedesboro, N.J., is recalling approximately 130,464 pounds of raw ground beef, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The recalled items were produced between Thursday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 15. They bear establishment number “EST. 7877-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers and further sent to retail locations throughout the country.

Recalled items:

16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “Nature's Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 85% Lean, 15% Fat” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing “Nature’s Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 93% Lean, 7% Fat” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when they received complaints through the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline. They also received a direct consumer complaint.

The recall has been dubbed “Class II,” which means it “ is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.” No adverse reactions from consumers have been reported.

