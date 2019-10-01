Ready-To-Eat Poultry Products Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

An undisclosed amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that may be contaminated are being recalled.

Tip Top Poultry, Inc. announced that it is recalling chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded products being recalled were produced between Jan. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 24 this year, with the establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The complete list of recalled items can be found here.

FSIS said that the problem was discovered when the company notified them of a positive test for Listeria. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers who ate the products.

According to health officials, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

