Raw Sewage Leaks Into Hudson River After Pipe Bursts In Area

Tens-of-thousands of gallons of raw sewage were dumped into the Hudson River when a water main broke in Northern Westchester.

Emergency repairs had to be made after a major water main break on Kemeys Avenue in Ossining at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, near the Kemeys Cove Pump Station.

Officials said that once the break was discovered, a contractor was called to repair the break. Tanker trucks arrived at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday and began hauling sewage.

According to officials, approximately 15,000 gallons of raw sewage was discharged into the river every hour, though emergency crews in the tanker trucks worked to stop as much of the sewage before it reached the water.

In total, more than 125,000 gallons of sewage were dumped into the Hudson River during the discharge.

Repairs were officially completed at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. County health officials said the sewage is not expected to have any impact on the waters of the Hudson River.

