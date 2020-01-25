Raw Ground Beef Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Raw ground beef shipped to New York and eight other states is being recalled because of the possibility of plastic contamination.

Chicag-based Amity Packing Company Inc. is recalling 2,020 pounds of the ground beef because of possible contamination with thin, pliable plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The product, made Jan. 6, 2020, has the following description: 1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

A total of 2,020 pounds are being recalled.

In addition to New York, the ground beef was distributed to retail outlets in New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

