Ramp Closure Scheduled On I-87 In Hudson Valley, Officials Say

Officials are advising motorists in Westchester County to plan for a ramp closure on I-87.

The ramp from I-87 to Exits 8 and 8A (Saw Mill River Parkway) in Elmsford is set to be closed until around Sunday, Nov. 20, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Monday, Oct. 3.

State officials said the closure is needed to facilitate ramp reconstruction.

Motorists should follow the posted detour using State Route 119 eastbound to the Saw Mill River Parkway northbound, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.