Raisins Distributed At Stores Nationwide Recalled

Packages of raisins that were sold in stores across the United States have been recalled because they may contain undeclared sulfites.

“ANKUR” Muktanand Foods Inc. recalled its 14-ounce packages of “Golden Raisins” on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The raisins are in clear plastic packages with UPC Code 8904 1704 10327.

The company said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products as of the announcement.

Those who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

Consumers with questions can call Raxa Desai at 630-595-1118, according to the announcement.

