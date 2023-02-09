Rain, Strong Wind Gusts Headed To Region Ahead Of Slow-Moving Weekend Storm: Here's Latest

Rain and gusty winds will accompany a cold front that will sweep through the region ahead of a more significant slow-moving weekend storm.

The warm front is due to arrive around midday on Thursday, Feb. 9, which will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature ranging from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be rain at times during the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday, with wind gusts up to around 20 miles per hour, increasing in speed overnight to around 30 mph.

Friday, Feb. 10 will have a spring-like feel with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s on a breezy day.

Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with wind speeds in the teens and gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph during the day on Friday.

Temperatures will be more seasonable on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The more significant storm system headed from west to east will move through over the weekend, mainly affecting areas south of the New York City tristate area, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

Parts of the region shown in green in the image above from AccuWeather.com will see rain or showers at times during the afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 12, continuing through the evening at times and through the overnight into Monday morning, Feb. 13.

With the overnight low falling to around the 32-degree mark, there is a chance for some light snow.

"Should rain edge into the I-95 zone of the upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England, just enough chilly air from the strengthening storm could lead to a period of snow at the tail end in these locations from late Sunday night to early Monday," according to AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Monday with a high temperature climbing to around the 50-degree mark.

