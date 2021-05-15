Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Sunny Start To Weekend Will Be Followed By Chance For Showers, Thunderstorms: Five-Day Forecast
News

Racist Graffiti Found In Building At High School In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Rye High School
Rye High School Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Police have launched an investigation into alleged racist graffiti that was found scrubbed on a poster in a high school bathroom in Westchester.

Rye Schools Superintendent Eric Byrne issued a notice to the community saying that a custodian found a poster in a second-floor bathroom at the high school that had been tagged with racially charged graffiti.

 “A custodian found that a poster in a second-floor bathroom at Rye High School announcing a Class of 2022 fundraiser at Chipotle restaurant had been defaced,” he said.

 “It is not yet clear to us if any student saw the graffiti. We are reviewing security footage to learn more.”

The incident remains under investigation.

 “I encourage you to have conversations around this topic at home, as we will be having conversations at the high school,” Byrne added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.