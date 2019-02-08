Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Clarkstown

A raccoon captured in the Germonds Park area tested positive for rabies this week, the Clarkstown Police said.

"We wanted to remind residents to stay away from wildlife and to call 911 if you observe an animal that appears to be rabid or ill," the department said.

According to wildlife officials, animals infected with rabies can seem normal or tame, or unusually aggressive.

Rabid animals may also have symptoms of staggering, convulsions, choking, and frothing at the mouth.

Department of Environmental Conservation says that people should never approach wildlife, especially if they appear abnormal.

Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system which usually leads to death unless treatment is provided soon after exposure.

DEC says residents who encounter an animal acting "unusual" should report the location of the animal to DEC Region 5 Dispatch at 518-891-0235.

